Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

