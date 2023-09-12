Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys 302 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 264.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.40. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.