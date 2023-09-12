Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Quadrise (LON:QED)

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Quadrise Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of QED stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 0.94 ($0.01). 2,757,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.31. Quadrise has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andy Morrison sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,033.79). 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quadrise

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, shipping, and industrial and refining industries in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

