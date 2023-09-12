Glenview Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 6,424.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,363 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for 1.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $44,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABC traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $50,000,021.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,645,382 shares of company stock valued at $309,124,513. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

View Our Latest Report on AmerisourceBergen

About AmerisourceBergen

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.