Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 189,308 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 189,308 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 10.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of The Cigna Group worth $472,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CI traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.61. The company had a trading volume of 163,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

