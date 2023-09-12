Goodnow Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 4.7% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,244 shares of company stock worth $65,195,225. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $877.49. 8,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $883.61 and its 200-day moving average is $812.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

