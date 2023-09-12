Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.28. 130,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,117. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

