Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,316 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,857,054. The company has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

