Harris Associates L P Purchases 158,124 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,124 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned 0.39% of PACCAR worth $150,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

