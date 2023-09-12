Goodnow Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,899,000. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 2.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Archon Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 44.5% in the first quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 376,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE APO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. 250,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.