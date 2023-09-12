Harding Loevner LP Has $575.53 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,624 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,897 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.3% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,551,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.57 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

