First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,419 shares during the period. Performant Financial makes up about 2.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 10.87% of Performant Financial worth $27,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Performant Financial stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,741. Performant Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.89 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

