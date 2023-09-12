First Light Asset Management LLC Sells 475,525 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,586,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,525 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 13.0% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Shamim Ruff sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total transaction of $1,354,904.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,776.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,578 shares of company stock worth $20,522,248. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on RETA shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $170.86. 70,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,568. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

