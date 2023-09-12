AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. AtriCure makes up approximately 5.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 3.09% of AtriCure worth $60,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,485,000 after purchasing an additional 253,419 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 753,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 204,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.90. 54,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,644. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,992.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

