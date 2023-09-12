Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stake Lifted by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Alphatec accounts for approximately 4.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Alphatec worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. 229,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,797. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $129,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,089,038 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $129,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,089,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,446.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 55,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $898,680.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 559,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,906 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

