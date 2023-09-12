Harber Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.7% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

