Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Acquired by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $25,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,369. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.13. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

