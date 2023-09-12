First Light Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

First Light Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,765 shares during the quarter. KORU Medical Systems accounts for 2.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 13.57% of KORU Medical Systems worth $26,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KORU Medical Systems from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

KRMD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.53. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 27.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of KORU Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,458,434 shares in the company, valued at $19,764,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of KORU Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,458,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,764,850.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $49,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,257.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,272 shares of company stock valued at $114,828. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

