SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) is First Light Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. SI-BONE makes up approximately 3.7% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SI-BONE worth $41,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 240.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter worth about $3,934,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 27.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $45,676.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $45,676.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,766 shares of company stock worth $2,214,011 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SIBN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 85,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,353. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $855.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. Equities analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.