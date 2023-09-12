First Western Trust Bank Buys Shares of 27,735 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,699,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,623,966.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,046,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 1,020,709 shares during the period.

Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. 397,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

