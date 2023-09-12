First Western Trust Bank Has $1 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 59.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $472.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,171. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

