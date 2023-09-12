The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 5,249.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after buying an additional 1,338,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.63. 450,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,014. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.