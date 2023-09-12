iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lowered by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. 333,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

