Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,893,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

