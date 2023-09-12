PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 31.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,508,000 after buying an additional 357,831 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

PEP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.27. 723,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,495. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

