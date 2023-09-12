iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Decreased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.20. 373,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,833. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

