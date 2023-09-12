First Western Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142,527 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 292,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 217,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fortive by 613.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. 323,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,118. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.43 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Argus upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

