First Western Trust Bank Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $3,385,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

NYSE DG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 497,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $186.59. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $123.31 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

