First Western Trust Bank Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,046,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $278.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,799. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

