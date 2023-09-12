First Western Trust Bank Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. 490,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.37. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

