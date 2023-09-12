First Western Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $9.04 on Tuesday, reaching $316.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.99. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The company has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.65.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

