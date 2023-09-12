First Western Trust Bank Has $11.66 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,702 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.33.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.99. 418,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,307. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $204.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

