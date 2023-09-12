ICON Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. ICON has a market capitalization of $151.32 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,708,545 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,696,479.3593794 with 966,696,596.0925349 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15610195 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $3,110,296.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

