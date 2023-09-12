Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $141.97

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.97 or 0.00542555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $61.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,170.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00231060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.00750694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00057465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00115756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,330,771 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

