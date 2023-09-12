IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $450.04 million and $5.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003804 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000575 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005860 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000133 BTC.
About IOTA
MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
