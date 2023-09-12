KOK Price Up 29% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, KOK has traded up 29% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $3.56 million and $740,463.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,153.92 or 0.99950400 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00700151 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $697,969.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

