Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 125.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of REG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.79. 32,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after buying an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,761,000 after buying an additional 669,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

