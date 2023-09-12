Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. 72,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.