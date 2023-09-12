Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.7% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $48,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.00. 42,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

