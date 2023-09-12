Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $334,000 in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 527,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $314,000.

Shares of Lavoro stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76. Lavoro Limited has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

