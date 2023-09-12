Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,787 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the typical daily volume of 756 put options.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,143,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 3,804.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,836,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,201 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 94,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

