Fort Baker Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 52,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.47. 140,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

