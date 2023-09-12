Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Purchases $17,940.00 in Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $17,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,750.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ KEQU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

