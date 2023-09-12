Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,120,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $146.53. 781,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.