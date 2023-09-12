Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Mark Bottomley Sells 580 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bottomley sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,451 ($43.19), for a total transaction of £20,015.80 ($25,047.93).

Cranswick Stock Up 0.1 %

LON:CWK traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,468 ($43.40). 17,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,020. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,309.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,663.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,548 ($31.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,494 ($43.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cranswick to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.55) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.55) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.