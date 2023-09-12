Jay Dyer Sells 3,579 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK) Stock

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) Director Jay Dyer sold 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $105,079.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Dyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Jay Dyer sold 1,700 shares of Origin Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $51,102.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 11,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,191. The company has a market capitalization of $899.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

