Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Trimmed by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,028 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Okta worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Okta by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Okta by 5.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 374,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

