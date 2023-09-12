AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of AbbVie worth $5,414,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 38.6% during the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $160,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE ABBV traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. 393,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $261.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
