AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,512 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of AbbVie worth $5,414,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 38.6% during the first quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $160,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.87. 393,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a market cap of $261.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.