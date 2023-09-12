Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) CEO Purchases $32,340.00 in Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,316.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edmundo Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Edmundo Gonzalez acquired 5,000 shares of Marpai stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

Marpai Price Performance

MRAI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,863. Marpai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 95.07%. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Marpai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

