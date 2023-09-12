BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Acquires 73 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 73 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($472.29).

Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of BP stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($471.56).

BP Price Performance

BP stock remained flat at GBX 517.30 ($6.47) during midday trading on Tuesday. 19,075,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 421.10 ($5.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The company has a market capitalization of £88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 2,784.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.13) price objective (down from GBX 560 ($7.01)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 610.11 ($7.63).

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.